Ranveer Singh pays a heart-warming special tribute to RD Burman!

Superstar Ranveer Singh set the stage on fire with a special retro performance at Guwahati, Assam last evening at the 65th Filmfare Awards. Ranveer paid a breath-taking special tribute to the iconic music composer RD Burman, argued to be one of the best and most versatile composers that India has ever produced!

The superstar created and designed a visually stunning and super-energetic onstage act with the musicians who had actually performed with the legendary composer. Ranveer, who is a huge fan of the composer, had thought of this act all by himself and then developed all its elements in collaboration with the musicians who guided him in delivering one of the best tributes to RD that India has ever seen!

An eye-witness from Guwahati informs, "Ranveer is a huge fan of the maestro and he was clear that he wanted to conceive an act that gives a big tribute to the legend. Ranveer set up an act that saw him deliver a spectacular show that comprised him dancing, acting, singing, all rolled in one. He was accompanied by the actual people who have played with RD and that made the act really, really special. Guwahati was treated to a high voltage performance by Ranveer that mesmerised everyone!"

The source adds, "Ranveer wanted to show everyone how special RD's music is to him and how inspired he is by his sounds. RD defined generations with his outstanding blockbuster music and Ranveer is in his own humble way wanted to capture the nostalgia and the brilliance of RD Burman. Ranveer performed on the classic songs like Aa Dekhe Zara, Mehbooba, Tum Kya Janno, Yamma Yamma. He brought is typical energy and exuberance on stage and was cheered on by the audience who had gathered to watch his performance as the biggest highlight of the night."

