Ranveer Singh proves to be an ideal husband again, bakes a cake for Deepika Padukone!

Is there anyone in Bollywood that's enjoying this lockdown as much as Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone? We don't think so! And why not, ever since we all have been quarantined, they seem to be spending as much time with each other before the doors lay open again and they become extremely busy with their respective films and other assignments.

So we have seen their workout videos, they have also shared how they are channelling their inner cooking skills, we mean who can forget those 'bade-bade' pizzas that Padukone made for her hubby! And now, it was time for the actor to return the favour to his Mastani and bake a cake for her in his own quirky and enthusiastic avatar.

A fan-club of the actor took to its Instagram account and shared a boomerang video where Singh could be seen preparing the cake. The way he looks excited and elated in the video, it seems the cake is truly going to be delicious. Have a look right here:

The two are now gearing up for Kabir Khan's 83, which was supposed to come out on April 10. Since the Coronavirus pandemic has put a pause on our lives, it will take some time for their film to see the lights of the day. But we are surely waiting for what they do next for us and themselves!

