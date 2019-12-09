MENU
Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's chopped hair: Maar daal do mujhe

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 08:06 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Deepika Padukone treated her fans with a picture of her new hairdo

Image courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Image courtesy: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday treated her fans with a picture of her new hairdo. It seems she has chopped off her hair. "Tadaaaaa!!," Deepika captioned the image.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Tadaaaaa!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onDec 8, 2019 at 3:13am PST

Her picture has garnered a lot of comments from social media users and her friends from the film industry, leaving them in awe of her look. Deepika's husband Ranveer has the best reaction to Deepika's look. "Maar daal do mujhe," he commented on the image.

Ranveer Deepika

Actress Alia Bhatt is also in love of Deepika's short hair. She called her "beauty". Filmmaker Farah Khan complimented Deepika, saying "so nice".

On the film front, Deepika will next be seen in Chhapaak, where she plays an acid attack survivor. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's '83.

