Ranveer Singh replaces Tiger King star Joe Exotic in his new post!

Ranveer Singh's latest social media post chuckled the internet away on Wednesday, as the actor shared an edited image of himself as Joe Exotic, the star from the popular Netflix series Tiger King. The 34-year-old shared the hilarious picture on Instagram. In the shared picture, the actor's face has been photoshopped onto the original picture of Joe Exotic who is posing with a tiger.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂðÂ¤£ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onApr 15, 2020 at 5:51am PDT

The 'Gully Boy' actor, like many other Bollywood stars, is complying with lockdown instructions imposed by the government in a bid to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

India's tally of coronavirus cases on Wednesday rose to 11,933 including 392 deaths.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever