Ranveer Singh set for summer break in Switzerland

Ranveer Singh, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, will be visiting the Lake Geneva region



Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's livewire actor Ranveer Singh says Switzerland is his kind of country and he is all set to jet off for a summer break there. Ranveer, who is the first Indian ambassador for Switzerland Tourism, will be visiting the Lake Geneva region. "Switzerland... It's my kind of country! No matter how many times you visit, there's always something new to explore. This time around I'm visiting the Lake Geneva region... This part of Switzerland is quite a hidden gem that I can't wait to discover," Ranveer said in a statement.

The region includes the Montreux also called "the pearl of Swiss Riviera", Lausanne -- the Olympic capital, surrounded by vineyards, a trio of hills rolling down to the lake and a medieval cathedral; and Lavaux, a Unesco world heritage site.

The actor, 32, says he is looking forward to a "relaxing vacation". "While gorging on some amazing food and as always letting my hair down and having some fun under the Swiss sun," he added. On the acting front, Ranveer has just wrapped up shooting for director Zoya Akhtar's "Gully Boy", which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever