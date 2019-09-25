Ranveer Singh shares childhood photo; proves quirkiness is in his blood

Ranveer Singh is the only actor who can carry colourful and quirky outfits on stage like a boss. The star definitely makes heads turn! Ranveer's latest Instagram post will make you believe that the actor has this spark and quirkiness since childhood.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram post has him with two false teeth making faces at the camera. The actor did caption the post but inserted a red-eyed emoticon. Take a look:

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy co-actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a funny comment to this post. He wrote, "Jab mein chota baccha tha, danceoor par akele moonwalk kartaa thaa (sic)" His Padmaavat co-actress Aditi Rao Hydari also shared various emojis expressing her many feelings about this photo shared by Ranveer.

Currently, the Bajirao Mastani actor has reasons more than one to rejoice. After bagging the best actor award for Padmaavat and to have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds, his film Gully Boy has been selected as the official Indian feature film entry to the 92nd Academy Awards.

Speaking about it, he told mid-day, "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! - Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage."

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actor is currently shooting for the film '83, which is about the Indian Cricket Team's first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer is essaying the role of Dev. Deepika Padukone will play his wife, Romi Bhatia, onscreen.

