Ranveer Singh shares 'I miss being outdoors' selfie

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has shared a selfie to underline the fact that he is missing the outdoors. In the Instagram selfie, Ranveer is at the beach.in a white ganji paired with sunglasses and baseball cap. "I love my sofa...par ek 'take-me-back-I-miss-being-outdoors' selfie toh banta hai na," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh got candid with fans and tried to brighten up their day with an Instagram post -- a throwback picture in which he is seen wearing stylish sunglasses and a coat.

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983.

In the film, Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev, who captained an underdog team to World Cup glory. Ranveer's other upcoming film is "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

