Ranveer Singh shares throwback and latest picture of his parents on their 40th anniversary

Ranveer Singh's parents celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary today on September 21. And on this special occasion, their son had something special. He took to his Instagram account and shared two pictures of them. One was from the yesterday era, a black-and-white picture and the next one was filled with rich and vibrant colours.

This is what the actor captioned the post- "40 years of marriage!" (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram 40 years of marriage! ð♥ï¸ðð½ð§¿ #purelove #happyanniversary A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onSep 20, 2020 at 12:22pm PDT

Seeing the post, Tiger Shroff commented, "Amazing," (sic) which was followed by a red heart. Vikrant Massey wrote- "Wishing Uncle and Auntyji Ji A bery Happy Anniversary!" (sic) Sikandar Kher commented, "For a moment there I though it was you .. uncanny resemblance in this one .. Happy Anniversary." (sic) And Dia Mirza and Maniesh Paul extended red hearts.

On the work front, Singh made his grand Bollywood debut with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and went on to do films like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Gunday, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Simmba, and Gully Boy. He's now gearing up for films like 83, Takht, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and a film with Zoya Akhtar starring Katrina Kaif.

He's also expected to reunite with Rohit Shetty for a comedy. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Rohit has been looking to step outside the Golmaal franchise and his cop universe, and the lockdown gave him the time to work on an out and out comic script. When he narrated the basic idea to Ranveer, the actor was equally excited as he hasn't done a comedy film Rohit Shetty e-style before and agreed to come on board."

Ranveer Singh Roars Back To Work, Shoots For An Ad

