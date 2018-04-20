Ranveer Singh shares throwback moment with Snoop Dogg

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as a street rapper in his next film "Gully Boy", shared a throwback photograph with international rapper Snoop Dogg. Ranveer tweeted the selfie on Thursday



Ranveer Singh with Snoop Dogg in his throwback post

"Ain't nothing but a G thang. Throw back Thursday the Dogg father... Snoop Dogg," Ranveer captioned the image, hinting at Snoop Dogg's "Nothin' But a G Thang" song.

Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, and he will share screen space with actress Alia Bhatt. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.

