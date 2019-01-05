Ranveer Singh slips into character that is loosely based on rapper Divine

bollywood

A day after Gully Boy's first song earns Ranveer Singh praise, his muse Divine says he didn't train the actor to learn to rap

Upheld as one who pays heed to every detail in his performance, Ranveer Singh, one would assume, would have picked the brains of Divine to nail his act of a street rapper in Gully Boy. This fact, however, Divine tells mid-day, holds little merit. "I would just hang around in the studio, while he would do his [own] thing. I didn't train him," he says, a day after Singh left netizens in awe of his rapping skills with a 90-second long teaser of the film.

Seen rendering the track, Asli Hip Hop, for Zoya Akhtar's directorial venture, Singh seamlessly slips into character, one that is loosely based on Divine. "[He] looks so real," the musician gives his validation, adding, "Of whatever I have seen so far, it seems Ranveer has given his all to this role. This is so encouraging!"



Praising Singh for the dedication with which he has attempted to learn the craft, Divine is hopeful that a superstar of his calibre will draw attention towards the underground rap scene. "The rapping scene started in Mumbai, and a film like this one will enlighten those who aren't aware of the movement. That, in turn, will take the movement forward. I am glad that I got to see it from its [inception]." Crediting Akhtar for the toil she has put into creating the film, which will première at the Berlin Film Festival, he says, "Her effort is paying dividends."

