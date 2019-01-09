Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba crosses Rs. 200 crore mark in 12 days

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Simmba is roaring at the box office with the film now entering the 200 crore club

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Simmba' is roaring at the box office with the film now entering the 200 crore club. While the Rohit Shetty-directorial minted Rs. 100 crore within five days of the release, it crossed the recent milestone in 12 days.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has produced the flick under his banner Dharma Productions, took to social media to celebrate the moment. He tweeted, 'Crossing the 200 crore mark!!!!!!! #SIMMBA ruling the box office!!!!!'

'Simmba' is Sara's second Bollywood movie after her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' in December.

Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the movie's cast also includes Sonu Sood - who portrays the role of the antagonist in the action flick - and Ajay Devgn - who has a cameo. The flick is a remake of the 2015 Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' starring N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

