Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba roars with Rs 75 crore box office collection

Inching near to the Rs. 100 crore mark, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba earned Rs. 75.11 crore during its first weekend. While the action-thriller raked Rs 20.72 crore on the first day of its release, it gained steam on the second day and minted Rs. 23.33 crore. On its third day, the flick earned Rs. 31.06 crore and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news.

He tweeted, '#Simmba sets the BO on fire, on Day 3... Has a fantastic weekend... Growth on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 2]: 33.13%... Should record solid numbers today [31 Dec] and tomorrow [1 Jan]' Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr. Total: Rs 75.11 cr. India biz.'

Simmba is Sara Ali Khan's second Bollywood movie after she made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' earlier this month. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, the movie also casts Sonu Sood, who portrays the role of the antagonist in the action flick and Ajay Devgn who has a cameo in Simmba. The flick is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the movie is a solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message.

