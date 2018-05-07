Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba's shoot postponed to June; Will the release date get affected?

Ranveer Singh's recent shoulder injury has led to the postponement of the shooting schedule of Simmba



Rohit Shetty

Buzz is that the shoot of Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh has been delayed. The actor was slated to kickstart the remake of the Telugu film Temper (2015) this month. But the action flick will now roll in June. It is said that Ranveer's recent shoulder injury has led to the postponement of the shooting schedule. Or is there more to it?

A few days ago, sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said, "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing... shooting in about a month's time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow..."



Simmba poster

Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer Singh to transform his physique to play the role of police officer. "He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me - Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye."

Ranveer Singh will play a rowdy policeman in Simmba. It also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It is scheduled to hit screen on December 28.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates