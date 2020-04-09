Ranveer Singh storms into Boman Irani and Johnny Lever's Instagram chat, writes about Deepika Padukone!

Since we all are currently locked down in our homes due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, chatting on phone calls and video calls is the only way to stay in touch. And that's precisely what Boman Irani and Johnny Lever were doing recently. Little did they expect that their chat was all set to be stormed by Ranveer Singh.

Singh being Singh suddenly made a surprise appearance and wrote a comment that was related to his wife Deepika Padukone. He wrote- "Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny Sir." (sic) This was shared by Ranveer and Deepika's fan club on Twitter.

Have a look right here:

Ranveer left a comment on Boman Irani’s live with Johny Leverâ¤ï¸ #deepveer

(tfs @RanveersNour )



Ranveer: Main biwi ki help kar raha hoon Johnny sir !!!



(I am helping my wife Johnny sir !!!) pic.twitter.com/SQIFHzmaas — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) April 7, 2020

The couple keeps sharing videos and pictures of each other and their daily chores as they are quarantining together. They have already done three films together and now are gearing up for their fourth one- The Kabir Khan directorial, 83. And this film also stars Boman Irani. Irani and Singh will also share screen space in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that will open in the cinemas on October 2 this year.

