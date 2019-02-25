Ranveer Singh surprises football fans at Liverpool-Man Utd screening

football

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool ended in a goalless draw, leaving Liverpool with only a 1-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Ranveer Singh with Mumbai City FC players at screening (Pics/ Star Sports Select FC)

Premier League Ambassador to India, Ranveer Singh surprised fans with a special appearance at Star Sports Select FC Screening between Manchester United and Liverpool along with Mumbai City FC stars Modou Sougou, Amrinder Singh, Lucian Goian and Raynier Fernandes.

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool ended in a goalless draw, leaving Liverpool with only a 1-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

In the Indian Super League, Bengaluru FC are table-toppers currently with 34 points from 17 matches, while Mumbai City FC is in third place in the points table with 30 points from 17 matches.

Ranveer Singh is on a high after his latest Bollywood film 'Gully Boy' joined the 100-crore club over the weekend at the Box Office.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.