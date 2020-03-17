Ranveer Singh thanks Govinda for being his inspiration

Ranveer Singh, a self-confessed fan of Govinda, thanked the veteran for being his inspiration at a recent awards gala. He said Govinda was the reason he decided to become an actor.

Now, Govinda posted a video on social media thanking Singh and called him a superstar. "I met you [at an award show] and I saw your dance. I was moved with the respect you showered upon me. I don't have the words to praise you. I pray to God that you become the next superstar (sic)."

The two shared screen space in Shaad Ali's Kill Dill (2014), which Singh describes as a surreal experience. They need to team up again to showcase their electrifying energy and dance moves.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for his next, a sports drama titled 83, directed by Kabir Khan. 83 is based on the Indian national cricket team's maiden World Cup victory in 1983 against West Indies. Ranveer Singh plays the then-captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be portraying his wife, Romi Dev.

