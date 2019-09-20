Ranveer Singh to get waxed again

"Mama, we're going to London," said actor Ranveer Singh about getting his wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Singh made the announcement while receiving an award at IIFA Awards 2019. "My mother-in-law was like — you've to work hard too, we want a statue of you also. Mama, we're going to London. I will see you in London," said Singh, referring to the fact that wife and actor Deepika Padukone already has her statue at the museum.

Talking about Padukone's statue, he said: "Let me just add that my wife's 'putla' is the sexiest of all. Deepika is a perfectionist, therefore she was particular about all the time that she devoted in getting her statue made."

Ranveer said: "I'm going to be figuring out my pose and dress. It's going to be you and me baby, husband and wife, in Madame Tussauds together. Boom."



Ranveer Singh at IIFA Awards 2019

Talking about IIFA Awards 2019, Ranveer Singh, needless to say, was a livewire on stage! He performed on a Ganpati song and rapped in his Gully Boy style. He continued the stint with his electric performances on songs like Aankh Maare from Simmba, Malhari from Bajirao Mastani, and Khali Bali from Padmaavat. We were left wondering where he gets his energy from!

He won Best Actor award for Padmaavat.

