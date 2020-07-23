Ranveer Singh treats fans with a stunning monochrome picture

Decked in a black coat, actor Ranveer Singh treated his fans with a monochromatic picture of himself on Wednesday. The 'Gully Boy' actor took to Instagram to share the picture where he is seen sitting near a window and flaunting his cherubic smile.

View this post on Instagram Aur batao yaar A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJul 22, 2020 at 4:48am PDT

In a bid to ask his Instafam about what they are up to, the 35-year-old actor wrote, "Aur batao yaar." In the picture, he is seen wearing a sweatshirt underneath a black overcoat and complemented his look with black coloured sunglasses. Fans of the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor flooded the post with several comments.

