Ranveer Singh turns a year younger, Anil Kapoor and Anisha Padukone have adorable wishes

Ranveer Singh, born on July 6, 1985, is celebrating his 35th birthday today. It's appropriate that he has to be flooded with birthday wishes and he was. Out of all the people who have wished this bonafide and bohemian movie star, Anil Kapoor and Anisha Padukone's wishes stood out.

Talking about Anil Kapoor's wish first, he took to his Twitter account, shared a collage of his pictures and wrote a fantastic note. Have a look at it right here:

Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @RanveerOfficial

To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!

P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ· pic.twitter.com/w02FycSrZd — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2020

Anisha Padukone wrote a note in Hindi, wishing his brother-in-law and also used a Ranveer Singh filter for the same. Yes! Check it out:

Katrina Kaif, who shares the screen with Singh in Sooryavanshi, where he has a cameo, also had a lovely wish for the actor. Have a look right here:

Alia Bhatt, who worked with him in Gully Boy and will work with him again in Takht, called him a lovely human and a pure soul and shared a picture of the actor, have a look:

Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to work with the birthday boy in Takht, shared a picture with him and wrote how every interaction with him left him inspired. Have a look:

Sara Ali Khan, who acted in her second film with Singh that was Simmba, shared a collage of their pictures that displayed their quirky side and the actress had an eqaully quirky caption for her quirky star:

Vaani Kapoor, who worked with the actor in Befikre, also extended her wishes to Singh and wished him all the happiness:

And Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie with the actor and asked him to stay the crazy mad that he is, have a look:

2020 is all the more special for Ranveer Singh as he completes a decade in the Hindi film industry. Starting her career with Band Baaja Baaraat, he has now become a huge movie star and is gearing up for films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.

