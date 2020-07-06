Ranveer Singh turns a year younger, Anil Kapoor and Anisha Padukone have adorable wishes
Ranveer Singh, who celebrates his birthday today, is being wished by his industry friends and colleagues. Anil Kapoor and Anisha Padukone's birthday wishes stand out!
Ranveer Singh, born on July 6, 1985, is celebrating his 35th birthday today. It's appropriate that he has to be flooded with birthday wishes and he was. Out of all the people who have wished this bonafide and bohemian movie star, Anil Kapoor and Anisha Padukone's wishes stood out.
Talking about Anil Kapoor's wish first, he took to his Twitter account, shared a collage of his pictures and wrote a fantastic note. Have a look at it right here:
Happy Birthday Tiger!!!!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ @RanveerOfficial— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 6, 2020
To many more years filled with crazy dancing, bear hugs, love & happiness!!! Have the best day! Lots of love!
P.S Birthday hai toh kya hua, where is your mask!? ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ· pic.twitter.com/w02FycSrZd
Anisha Padukone wrote a note in Hindi, wishing his brother-in-law and also used a Ranveer Singh filter for the same. Yes! Check it out:
Katrina Kaif, who shares the screen with Singh in Sooryavanshi, where he has a cameo, also had a lovely wish for the actor. Have a look right here:
Alia Bhatt, who worked with him in Gully Boy and will work with him again in Takht, called him a lovely human and a pure soul and shared a picture of the actor, have a look:
Vicky Kaushal, who is all set to work with the birthday boy in Takht, shared a picture with him and wrote how every interaction with him left him inspired. Have a look:
Sara Ali Khan, who acted in her second film with Singh that was Simmba, shared a collage of their pictures that displayed their quirky side and the actress had an eqaully quirky caption for her quirky star:
Vaani Kapoor, who worked with the actor in Befikre, also extended her wishes to Singh and wished him all the happiness:
And Rakul Preet Singh shared a selfie with the actor and asked him to stay the crazy mad that he is, have a look:
2020 is all the more special for Ranveer Singh as he completes a decade in the Hindi film industry. Starting her career with Band Baaja Baaraat, he has now become a huge movie star and is gearing up for films like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Takht.
Ranveer Singh wore this tuxedo which pays homage to the Indian film industry for an awards function.
It seems like Ranveer Singh has a thing for animal prints.
Ranveer Singh is fond of colours and we can clearly see that. He made his Bollywood debut with the film 'Band Bajaa Baaraat'.
When Ranveer Singh decided to dress up like an alien and became a source of several memes and jokes on social media.
We all wish for a job where we can walk in with our pyjamas and guess what? Ranveer Singh can actually do that!
We like the gangsta vibe Ranveer Singh is giving in this outfit.
Psychedelic trance and dressing style, Ranveer Singh is a dream come true for many pubs.
This is a classy, elegant and sophisticated look, but why are buttons sticking out of your coat, Ranveer Singh?
Ranveer Singh, to no one's surprise, won everyone over with his antics on the red carpet of this award show dressed in a bright red suit with his shirt unbuttoned.
Ranveer Singh made heads turn at the airport as he was seen flaunting a pink and yellow bomber jacket with his own jukebox, that's something that only he could carry with his spunk and confidence.
Ranveer Singh grabbed eyeballs at a special brunch hosted for one of his films. He flaunted a light blue floral jacket, a classic apparel for the hot and sultry May summer.
Ranveer Singh sported a retro 80s look with a bag shaped like a boom box, complete with a long jacket, a hat and wide bottom linen pants.
Magenta-shade trousers for men? Yes, Ranveer Singh can carry that off. And he did exactly that at a screening of a film, pairing it with a denim jacket, blue shoes and white cap.
Ranveer Singh was promoting his film and decided to wear multi-coloured, multi-patterned, night suit!
All dressed in black, Ranveer Singh is resembling a modern-day magician.
We love the fact that Ranveer Singh can pull off pink sneakers so well! Who said Pink was only for ladies.
Ranveer Singh is a 'firework' in this colourful suit from Genes Lecoanet Hemant. The multi-colour suit featured various offbeat prints including firecrackers and had 'Standard' and 'Fireworks' written on the sleeves and trouser.
As the actor flew to the foreign lands for the premiere of his film Gully Boy, he was seen wearing a comic character inspired jacket, paired with white pants. Is he a unicorn or yeti?
During the promotions of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh made some noise with his out-of-the-world fashion, and it has left the entire town talking about the actor, and his overboard attires. In one of his promotional events, Ranveer was seen donning a red-black-white tracksuit, and he completed his look with a skull cane.
Colours and prints weren't enough for this Gully Boy actor when later he was seen wearing various geometry inspired outfits for the promotions. In this one, Ranveer Singh opting for a monochrome t-shirt, paired with a long jacket and printed pants did make his fans follow the actor more for his fashion sense, but a lot of them also trolled the Gully Boy.
Ranveer Singh is popular for his eccentric sartorial statements. He has always stolen the spotlight with his bold and candid appearances, and these pictures are proof enough. As Ranveer Singh celebrates his 35th birthday today, here's a look at his quirky dress sense.
