Ranveer Singh turns Charlie Chaplin

Ranveer Singh in his unique way pays homage to the comic icon Charlie Chaplin



Ranveer Singh

Only Ranveer Singh could pull this off. The actor visited Chaplin's World in Vevey, Switzerland, dressed up as The Tramp. This was his unique way of paying homage to the comic icon.

He was styled by Nitasha Gaurav and photographed by Rohan Shrestha. Ranveer, who is brand ambassador of Switzerland, took visitors at the museum by surprise. As Chaplin said, "In the end, everything is a gag." Here are some of the photos and videos Ranveer shared on Instagram:

After wrapping up the shoot of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's Simmba. He will be starting the shooting in a month's time. Sharing his excitement working for the first time with Rohit Shetty, who is considered king of the masala genre, Ranveer said: "Simmba is my first collaboration with Rohit Shetty which I know people are really excited about and me more than anyone to be diving into the masala genre with king of the genre. "It is an incredible opportunity that I am extremely excited to be commencing... shooting in about a month's time. I will start prep for that film from tomorrow..." Rohit Shetty wants Ranveer to transform his physique to play the role of police officer.

