Ranveer Singh: Want to celebrate her big moment

He may be pressed for time between his script narrations, brand endorsement shoots and the post-production of '83. But you can count on Ranveer Singh to squeeze in time and play the perfect cheerleader to his childhood friend. The actor's designer friend Simone Khambatta is showcasing her collection at a luxury wedding exhibition in the city tonight. On learning about the event, Singh immediately cleared out his day's commitments to turn showstopper for her.



Happy to lend his support to Khambatta's endeavour, the actor says, "Simone has a unique creative expression as a designer. I want to support her and celebrate her breakthrough moment. It makes me proud to be a small part of her achievement."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates