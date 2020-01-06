Ranveer Singh wishes 'legend' Kapil Dev with a series of photos; take a look
Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos on Instagram to wish ace cricketer Kapil Dev a happy birthday. Check out the pictures!
It's ace cricketer Kapil Dev's 61st birthday today and the legend has been garnering a lot of love and appreciation from fans and the cricketing and film industries. Ranveer Singh also took to social media to wish his inspiration happy birthday. The Simmba actor shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Legend! Thank you for showing us the way. You made us proud. Now it's our turn... @83thefilm"
Ranveer Singh is soon going to be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, which is based on India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Ranveer will be portraying the role of Dev in the movie.
In the above photo, Kapil Dev can be seen teaching Ranveer his signature shot. Doesn't Ranveer share an uncanny resemblance with a young Kapil Dev?
Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the iconic Kapil Dev, Tahir Raj Bhasin will be seen as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, While Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi, Kapil Dev's Wife.
'83, touted to be the biggest sports drama, is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 10, 2020.
