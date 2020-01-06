Ranveer Singh wishes 'Lil' Marshmallow' Deepika Padukone with an adorable throwback picture

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wishes are pouring in for Deepika Padukone as she ringed in her 34th birthday on Sunday. Amid all these wishes the most special wish came from her husband Ranveer Singh as he calls her "Lil' Marshmallow" on social media.

The 34-year-old actor Ranveer hopped on to Twitter as he wished wife Deepika Padukone by sharing her adorable throwback picture. The caption the post reads, "Happy Birthday to my Lil' Marshmallow @deepikapadukone"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJan 5, 2020 at 6:36am PST

The couple started the day by heading to Lucknow to celebrate Deepika's birthday at a cafe run by acid attack survivors. The 'Cocktail' actor's latest outing 'Chhapaak' is based on the real-life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. The film, which also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood, is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

