Ranveer Singh's grandmother passes away

Ranveer Singh's grandmother breathed her last on Sunday night



Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's grandmother breathed her last on late night at June 3. Reportedly, she wasn't keeping well for a long time. The actor, who was scheduled to attend a press conference on Monday noon, cancelled it due to the unfortunate incident. Her last rites were performed on early Monday morning.

Deepika Padukone has also been along with the family in this emotionally testing time. Talking about it, a source informed, "At around 8:30 am, the family along with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrived at the Santacruz crematorium. As per the ritual, Ranveer's father performed the last rites."

Ranveer Singh was extremely close to his grandmother, and often paid visits to her with Deepika Padukone. In fact, on his last birthday, he took his grand mom on a long drive in his brand new Aston Martini and celebrated the day with her.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family.

