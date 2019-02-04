Ranveer Singh's heartfelt note for Deepika Padukone is filled with love

bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone kick-started the new year by launching her website on January 5, which happens to be her birthday. Like a loving husband, Ranveer Singh, a while back, posted a love-filled letter for his wife.

He started off by stating that he has always faced difficulty in expressing his feelings for Deepika. 'Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. I find it particularly challenging to articulate all my feelings about her, and even though I find language to be a limiting means to express myself, I shall try," he wrote.

Speaking about the kind of dynamics the two lovebirds share, Ranveer wrote, 'I can safely say I'm the closest person to her in this world. I know her deeply as a person and I've collaborated closely with her as a professional.'

'Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste- she's one of the finest actors in the world,' he continued gushing about her wife.

Praising her for her inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will, Ranveer wrote, 'Her discipline and commitment is unparalleled. Her path-breaking achievements have changed the game time and again. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect.'

And if all this wasn't enough to win him the title of the husband of the year, pouring some more love in his letter Ranveer wrote, 'I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. She's born to positively impact lives through the shining beacon of her virtuous being.'

He concluded the letter by calling himself the proudest husband in the world, 'She inspires me to be the best man I can possibly be. She makes my life worth living. She is true 'the light of my life," he wrote. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in two traditional, dreamy ceremonies in November last year, six years after their first film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.'

Ranveer Singh shared the note on Deepika's website which was launched on her 33rd birthday.

