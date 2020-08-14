Ranveer Singh's music label aims to celebrate sounds of India

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh, who has his own independent music label, says his vision is to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds. Ranveer's record label IncInk is all set to release a new sound fusing Bengali folk with rap/hip-hop titled "Shwapon". It is sung by the label's homegrown talent SlowCheeta, whose real name is Chaitnya Sharma, along with Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya.

The track is part of SlowCheeta's debut EP titled "Rok Nahi Paayega". "We formed IncInk to celebrate the glorious indigenous music of India in its various forms and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya, who features in SlowCheeta's new song 'Shwapon' (dreams)," Ranveer said.

He added that the number is one of his most "favourite songs" from the label and what makes this one special is the "incredible confluence of rap and hip-hop with Bengali folk". Ranveer, who has founded the label alongwith Navzar Eranee, says this song truly represents what the record label stands for -- inclusivity and creative collaboration.

"My vision was to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds, which are intrinsically new-age Indian. It is definitely a moment for us as a label and we can't wait for everyone to listen to this ripper of a track," he said. Ranveer is a big fan of SlowCheeta. He relates to the rapper's lyrics, given their similar backgrounds.

"I have a special affinity for Cheeta. Rap artistes are generally identified by the hood/gully that they're from, and Cheeta and I share a code -- 050! This boy is immensely talented. He's got an easy vibe and laidback style and just when you get comfortable, he'll throw something at you that you didn't see coming," Ranveer said.

He added: "As easygoing as he is, he's got aggression and grit, and his layers peel off bit by bit, revealing the multiple facets of the artiste that he is."

