Deepika Padukone starts shooting for 83 with Ranveer Singh in London; see photos

Deepika Padukone has joined the '83 squad, and has started shooting for the same in Glasgow with husband Ranveer Singh

Kabir Khan, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh/picture courtesy: Instagram

After wrapping up her movie Chhapaak, as a producer and actor, Deepika Padukone has started shooting for her next film, '83, opposite real-life husband Ranveer Singh. Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the Kabir Khan helmed '83. This will be the first time the star couple will share screen space since they got married.

In one of the posts by Ranveer Singh, the caption read: "Who better to play My Wifey than My Wifey?! @deepikapadukone plays Romi Dev in @83thefilm !!! Genius casting courtesy @kabirkhankk #83squad [sic]" and it has created a stir among their fans already! Take a look at the picture right away.

In one of the posts, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen sharing a laugh with director Kabir Khan.

'83 will recreate the historic events, which led the Indian cricket team to win the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. The film is touted to be one of the biggest sports movies of all time and has got the fans anticipating its release ever since it was first announced. The cast finished shooting in Dharamshala and is now in London, shooting for the movie under the mentorship and guidance of none other than Kapil Dev.

Ranveer Singh is working hard to get in the shoes of the World Cup winning captain for the upcoming movie. Ranveer Singh-starrer '83 is set to release on April 10, 2020. This is going to be the first tri-lingual release for both, Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh, and is being released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

