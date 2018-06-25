Ranveer Singh's throwback photo proves he's been experimental since birth

Ranveer Singh has posted a childhood photo of himself with a unique hairdo, and it has become the talk of the town

Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh is known to be one of the most experimental actors in terms of his sartorial choices. The latest throwback photo shared by Ranveer Singh proves that he has been experimental since 1985, his birth year.

The photo shared has a very young Ranveer Singh with a unique hairstyle, which wasn't really a trend back then. This proves that he has always tried to stand out with his peculiar taste, which later sets on to become a trend. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Avant Garde Since 1985 (sic)." The post attracted many comments from his fans but the comment from his ladylove Deepika Padukone was notable. She posted, "Nooooo..." with many face-palm emoticons.

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onJun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT



Ranveer keeps sharing his throwback photos and that becomes an instant topic of discussion amongst the industry colleagues on social media. The actor is currently working on Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Simmba with Sara Ali Khan in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. Apart from this film, he has wrapped up shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. His Kabir Khan film on 1983 Cricket World Cup – biopic on Captain Kapil Dev is yet to kick-start.

