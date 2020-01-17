Ranveer Singh's World Cup tourney starts from the South

After teasing fans with pictures of their on-screen avatars over the past few days, Ranveer Singh and his squad will come together on January 26 to unveil the first poster of '83. Joining director Kabir Khan's Team XI at the event will be the real-life heroes who brought home the 1983 Cricket World Cup under then-skipper Kapil Dev's guidance. In what is a rather unusual move for a Bollywood film, the makers have decided to host the promotional event in Hyderabad.

Ranveer Singh with the 1983 World Cup-winning cricket squad at the film's announcement



A source close to one of the actors reveals, "Since it is a trilingual offering [Hindi, Tamil and Telugu], the makers believe hosting the poster launch in Hyderabad will help generate buzz about the movie among the South audience. The teaser and trailer launch will be held in Mumbai. The Hyderabad gig will see Dev, Madan Lal, Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Balwinder Sandhu, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Syed Kirmani, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ravi Shastri, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Roger Binny, Sunil Valson, Farokh Engineer and the team's manager, PR Man Singh in attendance. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them will be the actors who are bringing their story to celluloid, including Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem and Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others."

The cricket legends will unveil the poster and present it to their reel counterparts, symbolising that they are handing over the baton to them. Deepika Padukone, who is one of the producers and will be seen as Dev's wife Romi Bhatia, is expected to grace the occasion.

