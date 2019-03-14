Ranvir Shorey Caught in the Web of a Bully!

television

Ranvir Shorey, one of the most talented actors in the industry, has been part of popular Bollywood movies and digital shows. While he is currently seen in the recently released Eros Now original series Metro Park, he is all set to entertain the audiences with yet another gripping story titled, Flip. Flip is an upcoming Eros Now web-series consisting of four different and enthralling short stories. Ranvir Shorey plays the lead role in one of the drama-thriller shows titled, Bully.

A source associated with the Eros Now web-series informs, "Ranvir's character in the short story Bully is called Varun. An incident at a very young age completely changes Varun's life and his personality making him socially awkward. He has never been good enough for anyone - be it his wife, his boss, his parents or his colleagues."

Bully is one of the four gripping stories in the upcoming series titled Flip. Each of the stories in Flip is based on one or many occurrences that cause a complete 180 degree turn around in the people's life. The source further adds, "These mini movies as part of the Eros Now series, Flip are quirky takes on those many moments in our lives that have us behaving like an alien."

