Rap for change

Growing up in Srinagar, Ahmer Javed was introduced to hip-hop by his brother as they browsed through the likes of 50 Cent in cyber cafés. And then, he decided to write something on his own. So, he used his mother's phone for his initial recordings about teen angst and break-ups. With time, his lyrics have become more about "sharing struggles and being real and honest with your music," says Javed, who shifted base to Delhi three years ago. "I heard rappers like 2pac talking about police brutality and inequality happening on their streets, and thought I should talk about what's happening on my streets back home," the 24-year-old tells us, before he takes the stage and performs songs from his July debut album, as well as a mix tape of four new songs he's releasing on Sunday — all about the time he spent in Srinagar right after the scrapping on Article 370. He will be joined on stage by other artistes from Azadi Record's roster such as Prabh Deep, Seedhe Maut and Swadesi.

Called Inkalab, the mini al­bum will comprise four so­ngs including Nazrana, Javed's first-hand experien­ce on August 7, after Article 370 was scrapped, and talks about shellings, tear gas being thrown into homes, and how it impacted the kids of the regions. "I was planning to release the video of my previous song Kasheer on August 5, and had my tickets booked from Delhi to Srinagar for the 7th for Eid. Then, the Government took the decision. I went ahead with my plan of going back but we wanted to wait till the Internet blackout was lifted in Kashmir to release the video. Since that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon, we released the video," he tells us.



Ahmer Javed

But, once there, he couldn't wait to get back to Delhi to start working on the rest of his songs — Aman, Sarfaraz and the titular track Inkalab. "I wanted to vent about what the reality was back home versus what was being portrayed. It's high time we speak up about it. My goal has been to get a mass audience and put my truth out there. I don't want to force my music on anyone," he concludes.

