things-to-do

Experience raw hip-hop and trap at its best by promising young artistes

MC Stan

This Friday, an event brings together Pune-based rapper Altaf Shaikh, who goes by the name MC Stan, and Duncan Kharmalki, aka DJ KNACK, who has just released a track as part of his countrywide Baking Soda Tour.



DJ Knack

Also stepping up on stage are Amravati-based rap group RAPHOPpER, consisting of artistes Anuraag Khairkar, Saurabh Abhyankar, Darpan Nandeshwar and Ajinkya More. The group that came together in 2014 has been regularly performing in Amravati, Nagpur and Mumbai for nearly four years.

The gig, hosted by P-Man Rohit Pereira, will also provide a platform for five fresh MCs to make their mark in the rap scene.

On: May 3, 8.30 pm to 11.45 pm

At: The Habitat, Road Number 3, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call: 9833358490

Cost: Rs 150

