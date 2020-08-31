Rap to the beat

Are you an amateur rap artiste keen to hone your skills with the very best? Seize this time during lockdown with a session by one of the seasoned rappers in the business. Popular city-based rapper, poet, and lyricist, Achint Marwah aka Noxious D and non-profit The Dharavi Dream Project will be hosting a free online workshop, An After School of Hip-hop, to guide enthusiasts and amateurs and teach them about the rich history of hip-hop as well as to learn the ropes of lyricism, flow and style. Get ready to switch the swag on. Channelise your inner rap artiste by hitting multiple syllables per beat.

Till August 31, 2.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Free

