Rape accused BJP MLA appears outside SSP residence, leaves without surrendering

In a dramatic late night development, rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar made a surprise appearance outside the Lucknow SSP's residence, triggering speculation that he might surrender



Representational picture

In a dramatic late night development, rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar made a surprise appearance outside the Lucknow SSP's residence, triggering speculation that he might surrender, but left the place without handing himself over to the police. 'I came here to show to the media that I am not absconding, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do,' a visibly unrepentant Sengar told reporters.



He said, 'I am a disciplined BJP worker. I am innocent. I am being implicated.' The development came minutes after BJP president Amit Shah left Lucknow after discussing the incident with the top BJP leadership. Shah had a prolonged meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to whom the SIT constituted to look into the case had submitted the report.



Earlier in the day, the politician's wife demanded a narco test on the survivor and her husband to ascertain the truth. With the BJP's central leadership taking a serious view of the matter, reports were doing the rounds that the state government might recommend a CBI probe, and the party might even expel the MLA to ensure that its image is not tarnished ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever