Mumbai Crime: Rape accused gets bail, his friends threaten, rob survivor at gunpoint

Four friends of rape accused allegedly assaulted and robbed the 25-year-old survivor at gunpoint and told her to withdraw the rape case. The woman had accused a resident of the same area, Tabrez Sarfraz Shaikh, 35, of rape in February 2018.

In the latest incident that occurred on December 31, four unidentified men armed with a gun and chopper, barged into her Wadala home when she was alone.

According to Wadala TT police, one of the accused kicked her on the hip and told her to withdraw the rape complaint. The quartet also stole Rs 15,000 cash from her house and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 10,000.

Wadala TT police have registered a case under Sections 397 (robbery and dacoity), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 504 (breach of peace), 452 (trespass), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act.

"An offence has been registered against unknown persons and further investigation is underway," said Assistant Commissioner of Police Sharad Naik According to the survivor's 2018 complaint at Antop Hill police station, Tabrez drugged and raped her.

Naik added that Tabrez is currently out on bail. mid-day reached out to Tabrez, who said, "Wadala TT police had contacted me and questioned me regarding the case but I have no role in the attack on the woman."

Dec 31

Day the incident occurred

