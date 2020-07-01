Rape accused killed by brother of victim inside Tihar Jail

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident inside Tihar jail premises, a prisoner killed a fellow inmate with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim was accused in the rape case of the sister of the accused.



As per a statement released by the police, it said "the victim Mehtab was accused in a rape case of the minor sister of Zakir at, PS Ambedkar Nagar, Delhi. She reportedly later committed suicide."



The accused Zakir was also lodged in jail no 8, Tihar in a murder case. A case in PS Hari Nagar has been registered and investigation of the case is in progress.



Zakir was recently transferred to ward no. 4A (at ground floor). Mehtab was already lodged in this ward at first floor. This transfer was allegedly done on the request of the accused as he had a fight with other inmates in the previous ward.



The accused was nursing a deep grudge against the deceased since long and was looking for an opportunity to take revenge, said a police statement.



On Monday morning when other inmates came out for prayers, the accused went upstairs and finding Mehtab assaulted him with a sharp weapon.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news