Rape-accused Soumyajit Ghosh out of CWG TT squad

Soumyajit Ghosh was placed under provisional suspension, a day after he was accused of rape by a teenager in Kolkata



Soumyajit Ghosh. Pic/ AFP

Soumyajit Ghosh was dropped from India's Commonwealth Games table tennis squad and placed under provisional suspension, a day after he was accused of rape by a teenager in Kolkata. "The Executive Board (EB) of the Table Tennis Federation of India has placed Soumyajit Ghosh under provisional suspension, pending final outcome of the police investigation and court verdict, if any, on the alleged rape charges." TTFI said in a statement.

