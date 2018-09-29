Rape case filed against AIG of Punjab

crime

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Uppal had been calling her repeatedly for the past few months and was forcing her to keep sexual relations with him

Representational Picture

A case has been registered against Punjab Assistant Inspector General (crime) Randhir Singh Uppal for allegedly raping a law student, police said on Friday.

Uppal, who is currently posted in Chandigarh, has been booked under Sections 376 (rape), 376C (sexual intercourse by person in authority), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 498 (enticing a married woman with criminal intent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54, 59 under the Arms Act.

A law student had earlier filed a complaint against the police officer. We had forwarded the complaint to the headquarters. On behalf of Director, Bureau of Investigation, an Inspector General-level officer did an investigation and has sent a report to us. We have now registered a case on the basis of that report, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Lakhbir Singh told ANI.

Singh stated that police has started looking into the matter and will soon arrest Uppal if he is found guilty.

