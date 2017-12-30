Rape, murder accused arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

The woman, a mother of seven children, had gone on Wednesday with her ailing mother to the Baramulla district hospital from where she went missing

Srinagar: The accused in the rape and murder of a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The woman, a mother of seven children, had gone on Wednesday with her ailing mother to the Baramulla district hospital from where she went missing.

Her body was recovered by police from an orchard in Baramulla district on Thursday.

"Based on CCTV footage obtained from the hospital, we have arrested the culprit identified as Gulzar Ahmad belonging to Naidkhai area of Bandipora district.

"When confronted with evidence, he confessed to his heinous crime," police said.

