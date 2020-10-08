Out on bail, rape and murder accused kills man to fake his death

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Accused of murder and rape, a UP man wanted ‘to start a new life’ by killing another man while on bail.

As per a report on Times of India, Raj Kumar was behind bars for murder and rape. When out on bail, he hatched a plan to escape from the pending criminal cases on him. He tried to fake his own death by killing a man, defacing him, and planting his own aadhar card on him to make it look like he had died.

Kumar approached the man at a dingy bar and offered to give him money and clothes. The gullible man agreed, so, the accused took him to a forest near Bulandshahr's Chatari area and killed him with the help of his wife and an accomplice.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

He then defaced him with a chemical and planted his aadhar card on him to trick the police. Thereafter, he left for an undisclosed location thinking that he had got a new lease on life.

While the mutilated face of the murdered man and Kumar’s aadhar card did perplex the police, initially; on further investigation they reached his wife who gave them her husband’s location.

“We landed on the first clue after our investigating team recorded the statement of Kumar’s wife and took his mobile number. We traced the mobile to a man in Aligarh. He told police that the phone was sold to him on September 24, hours after the murder. When we showed him the Aadhaar card, he identified Raj Kumar as the seller,” Bulandshahr’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Santosh Kumar told TOI.

“Kumar, his wife and their aide Dharmendra Sharma have been arrested,” the SSP said.

He added, “Facing a murder case, Kumar was out on bail. He is currently wanted in a rape case registered at Qarsi police station in Aligarh. To save himself from the pending criminal cases, he conspired to kill the man and fake his death.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (<a title="MID-D