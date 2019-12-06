Rape survivor set ablaze on way to court, 'very serious'; five held

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Unnao (UP): A rape survivor is battling for life with 90 per cent burns on Thursday after five men, including two of the accused who are out on bail, allegedly set her on fire while she was on her way to court, police said. All five men have been arrested.

The woman was raped in December last year and was on her way to Rae Bareli where the trial is going on when she was attacked and set ablaze. She is being treated in a Lucknow hospital and the doctors attending her said she is in a 'very serious' condition. "The condition of the girl is very serious. She has 90 per cent burn injuries," Medical Superintendent Dr Ashutosh Dubey said.

In a chilling recap of the incident, the woman said that she was going to Rae Bareli to pursue her case. When she reached the Gaura turn, near her home, Harishankar Trivedi, Ram Kishore Trivedi, Umesh Bajpai, Shivam Trivedi and Shubham Trivedi attacked her and set her afire.

She alleged that Shivam and Shubham Trivedi had abducted and raped her in December 2018. However, the FIR was registered in March. After she was set on fire, she ran for a while before eyewitnesses informed the police, which sent her to the Community Health Centre from where she was sent to the district hospital before being referred to Lucknow.

Man sentenced to 5 yrs for raping minor

A Delhi court has sentenced a 65-year old man to five years in jail for sexually assaulting a 7-year old girl, saying he was guilty of crippling her childhood and deserved to be taken to task without leniency. Additional Sessions Judge Seema Maini convicted the man under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Woman's charred body found; rape suspected

A woman's charred body was found in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, raising suspicion that she was raped and killed, a senior police officer said. "Prima facie it seems that the victim is in her early 20s. Her body has several injury marks. We have sent it for postmortem to Malda medical college," DSP Prasanta Debnath said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates