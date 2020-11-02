'Rape victim with self-respect will commit suicide': Congress leader strokes controversy

Kerala State Congress President Mullappally Ramachandran, who is known for making sexist remarks, has again caused an uproar after he said that rape victims with self-respect will die.

On Sunday, Mullappally Ramachandran accused the Left government of deflecting attention from the corruption charges by relying on 'adulteress' who claims that everyone raped her.

“No one can trust a woman like her. If you think you can get an adulteress to target us, people of the state won’t believe it,” he said targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He added that a rape victim with self-esteem will either die by suicide or prevent it from happening again, reports Mumbai Mirror.

“If someone says it happened once, it’s understood, but she says everyone raped her. A woman with self-respect would end her life if raped or will try to prevent it from happening again,” he said.

His statement comes amid reports that the state police are thinking about transferring the sexual assault case lodged by solar scam accused Sarith S Nair against UDF leaders to Crime Branch.

When the issued sparked a row and Health Minister K. Shailaja called him out for the statement, he apologised saying his intention was ill-targeted by certain quarters. “If my remark has hurt anyone, I am offering my unconditional apology. There are campaigns by certain quarters to depict it as anti-women, which isn’t true,” Mullappally Ramachandran said.

