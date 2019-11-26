Rapid Action Force deployed in Maharashtra amid political tussle

In the backdrop of the political turmoil in Maharashtra, the Centre has deployed 12 companies and one woman company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) in the state to maintain law and order. According to sources, the security has been beefed up since Sunday evening.



Sources also confirmed that majority of the RAF companies, which comes under Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have been deployed in sensitive locations in Mumbai where political leaders are residing.



"To deal with any law and order situation in the state, the Home Ministry has given 12 companies of RAF who will help the local police to maintain the situation. One woman company of RAF has also been deployed in Maharashtra," a senior government official said.



"Due to the political crisis, supporters of political parties may try to take laws into their own hands in Maharashtra," sources said.



The CRPF has its office situated in Mumbai. However, the paramilitary forces have been deployed in the state as per the disposal of local police. According to a senior Mumbai Police official, deployment of paramilitary forces have been done around the location of hotels where legislators of various political parties are staying.



"We got 12 companies of RAF along with one women company on Sunday. The deployment of the paramilitary has been done majorly in Mumbai, especially where local MLAs are staying," a senior Maharashtra police officer said.

