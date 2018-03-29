Rapists must be shot dead in public: BJP MP

BJP MP R.P Sharma said that capital punishment is the only way to deal with people disrespecting women



Representational Pic

Raising concern over the increasing number of rape incidents in Assam, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Tezpur R.P. Sharma on Wednesday said people found guilty of committing such horrendous crime should be shot dead in public.

BJP MP said that capital punishment is the only way to deal with people disrespecting women. 'Those who commit heinous crimes like rape must be shot in public; this is the only way to stop these incidents,' Sharma told ANI.

Recently, a five-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped and then set ablaze by five persons at her home in Nagaon's Bordua in Assam.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever