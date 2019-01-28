Rapper Divine goes from gully to campus

things-to-do

The "gully boy" will be engaging throngs of excited students from the Institute of Chemical Technology at the 13th version of their cultural fest, Manzar, which will feature popular hits by the artiste such as Mere Gully Mein, Jungli Sher and Farak

"I try and bring the same energy to all my shows, but it's definitely more exciting for me to play for a younger audience and students because it's their support that has played a massive role in my life," says Divine, the most talked about rapper in the country right now, ahead of his performance at a city venue this weekend.

There is much to say about an inspirational aam aadmi like Divine, who rose to such popularity that, not only is a film being made around his life and that of many others like him from Mumbai's suburbs, but schools and colleges are also reaching out to him for their in-house events.

However, till some years ago, this wasn't the case, with most looking down on hip-hop or writing it off as an international import. When asked how it feels to be part of the clan that engineered this change, the rapper tells us, "It's amazing, and looking back at the time when people didn't understand or even take hip-hop seriously; all that energy, effort and sweat has been worth it."

ON February 2, 7 pm onwards

AT Dublin Square, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 499

