Rapper Drake shares spotlight with inspiring Hollywood women in video

Drake

Rapper Drake shares the spotlight with some of the women who inspire him most in his video for the new single "Nice for what". It features Hollywood actresses like Olivia Wilde and Zoe Saldana. The rapper debuted the music video on Friday night, reports people.com.

Beginning with Wilde, the video shows off such A-list talent as Tracee Ellis Ross, Saldana, Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi. As Drake sings in the background and appears briefly throughout the video, the focus remains on the women currently making power moves in the entertainment industry.

The track sampled singer Lauryn Hill's 1998 song "Ex factor" as Tiffany Haddish, Misty Copeland, Rashida Jones and model Jourdan Dunn also made appearances. "Black Panther" film's Letitia Wright, as well as actresses Michelle Rodriguez, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, singer Syd and twin sisters Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjarta, who are models, were also featured. Wilde tweeted her reaction to the video on Friday, writing: "This was fun."

