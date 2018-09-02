Rapper Eminem unveils new album

hollywood

Eminem released his latest album "Kamikaze" on Thursday night

Eminem

Rapper Eminem has dropped the follow-up to 2017s "Revival".

He released his latest album "Kamikaze" on Thursday night, reports variety.com.

With album art featuring the rear end of a fighter plane with the tail marker "FU-2", the new release clocks in at around 45 minutes with 13 tracks.

It also includes Eminem's track for the upcoming film "Venom", starring Tom Hardy and Riz Ahmed.

In an recent interview, the rapper had said that he is always driven to prove something through his music, despite his achievements in the industry. The 45-year-old artiste said rap is his true passion and he would not know what he would have done with his life without venturing into it.

The "Not Afraid" hitmaker, who shot to fame in the late 1990s, said his method to approach music remains unchanged over the years. "Nothing's really changed with the way I approach music. It's always been the same formula for me. The approach is the same but different. "The inspiration and preparation, all the things that go into the album stay the same. Just paying attention to what is out and what the wave is right now," he said.

