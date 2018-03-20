Rapper Iggy Azalea burned NBA star and ex-fiance Nick Young's clothes after split

Singer Iggy Azalea says she set ablaze NBA star ex-fiance Nick Young's designer clothes after split in 2016



Iggy Azalea

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea has recalled how she had burned her basketball player ex-fiance Nick Young's designer clothes after they split. Azalea called off her engagement to Young in 2016 following allegations of cheating.



Nick Young

"I burned it all, darling! I burned a lot, and I threw stuff into the pool too. Every designer you can think of, I burned. See this is what I did. He was out, and I used to break stuff in our house and I realise I was breaking my own s**t, like that's stupid, and he didn't care. So I was like, I'm going to find something you care about and I'm going to start destroying that, which was his clothes, and we had a fire pit outside, a nice fire pit you can put on with the gas," Azalea told Watch What Happens Live show host Andy Cohen recently.

She explained that she did so only after informing him. "I sent him a video, and I was like, hey I'm burning your s**t. I'm burning your things, so I don't know where you're at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I'm moving on," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates