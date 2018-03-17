Rapper Logic and wife Jessica Andrea split

ogic, 28, was nominated for two awards, including Song of the Year for "1-800-273-8255"



Logic and wife Jessica Andrea. Picture courtesy/Jessica Andrea Instagram account

Grammy-nominated rapper Logic has split from his wife Jessica Andrea after two years of marriage. The couple got married in October 2015 when the rapper was just 25 years old. They were seen at the red carpet together in January at the Grammys, so it is not yet clear when they called it quits, reports tmz.com.

Logic, 28, was nominated for two awards, including Song of the Year for "1-800-273-8255". First hints of trouble in their paradise surfaced when fans noticed Andrea unfollowed Logic on Instagram. He still follows her.

They have not officially filed divorce documents, but reconciliation doesn't seem likely, according to tmz.com. "The home they purchased together last year is about to hit the market," said a source. They don't have any children.

