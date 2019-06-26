Rapper Naezy shoots for Dance Deewane 2
Rapper Naezy, whose life inspired the film Gully Boy, rapped along with Shashank in the show and had a gala time with the participants
Popular rapper Naezy shot for an episode of Dance Deewane 2 alongside actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is a judge on the reality television show.
Naezy will feature on the episode to be aired on Sunday and will share screen space with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, choreographer Tushar Kalia and Madhuri.
View this post on Instagram
The rapper, whose life inspired the film "Gully Boy", rapped along with Shashank in the show and had a gala time with the participants.
Also Read: Dance Deewane 2: Janhvi Kapoor shows off her belly dancing moves; watch video
Born as Naved Shaikh, he is known for his multi-syllabic rhyming and for using local slang in his lyrics, telling stories about everyday life.
Apart from his independent work, Naezy has also worked in Bollywood films like "Bank Chor", "Bhavesh Joshi Superhero" and "Gully Boy".
"Dance Deewane 2" airs on Colors.
Also Read: Madhuri Dixit recreates her iconic dance moves; grooves to Kay Sera Sera
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Rapper Badshah to give 'party' moment on 'Dance + Season 2' sets